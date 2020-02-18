Panama Lodges

We endorse the best and most reliable providers, each offering outstanding value and adventure in certain areas. Choose between the Pinas Bay fishing areas on the South Pacific coast adjacent to the Darien National Park (right on map), or the slightly more adventurous Coiba fishing grounds to the north (left on map). Combine a great vacation with some outstanding fishing action. On any given day, anything can happen, so it’s important to get the right boat and crew. Let Fishing International’s knowledge of Panama fishing help you get to the right place and the right people.