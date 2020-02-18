World Leaders in Sportfishing Travel Since 1974

Call Now to Book Your Trip

1-800-950-4242

Costa Rica

by on Feb 18, 2020 in Popular Destinations

Saltwater Fishing for Billfish, Dorado, Tuna – Pacific Coast

Freshwater Fishing for Tarpon and Snook – Caribbean Coast

Species: Tarpon, Snook, Billfish, Sailfish, Jack Trevally, Dorado (Mahi-mahi), Yellowfin Tuna, Roosterfish, Snapper.

Best Season: All Year.

Type of Fishing: Fly, spin & casting, deep sea, rivers, lagoons.

Side Trips: Rafting, Eco Tours, and Natural Parks.

Pacific Coast – sailfish capital of the world

Caribbean Coast – tarpon capital of the Caribbean

Also below: Caribbean Coast

8 Views No Comments

No comments yet. Add the first comment