Costa Rica

Saltwater Fishing for Billfish, Dorado, Tuna – Pacific Coast
Freshwater Fishing for Tarpon and Snook – Caribbean Coast
Species: Tarpon, Snook, Billfish, Sailfish, Jack Trevally, Dorado (Mahi-mahi), Yellowfin Tuna, Roosterfish, Snapper.
Best Season: All Year.
Type of Fishing: Fly, spin & casting, deep sea, rivers, lagoons.
Side Trips: Rafting, Eco Tours, and Natural Parks.
Pacific Coast – sailfish capital of the world
Caribbean Coast – tarpon capital of the Caribbean
