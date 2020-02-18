About Loreto

Loreto, a palm-shaded village 100 miles north of La Paz has some of the finest light-tackle fishing to be found anywhere on Mexico’s Sea of Cortez.

From December through mid- April, the waters off Isla Coronado and the reefs along the coast offer exceptional opportunities for large yellow tail catches via lure casting, jigging, or fly fish. Roosterfish are also available January through April. Late June through October see the migration of dolphin fish (dorado) in the open sea of Isla Carmen.

Dorado are taken by trolling, lure or fly casting and by bait fishing. The hottest fishing occurs after the first of July when the sargasso grass appears and fish can be found concentrated along the weed lines. During the summer months, huge schools of yellowfin tuna are sometimes encountered, and skipjack tuna are common. Other species such as marlin and sailfish, mackerel, snapper, grouper, and cabrilla are also available.

Anglers fish from fast, seaworthy fiberglass boats complete with live-bait wells. The captain and guides are the most knowledgeable available in the Loreto area. Anglers may troll, fly fish, plug cast, still fish, jig, or live- bait fish.

Both featured hotels are charming and complete with fresh water pool and tennis court all in a tropical setting, plays host to Fishing International Anglers. Air-conditioned beach side and pool side rooms, each with two double beds and private bath and pure, fresh drinking water, are provided. The bar overlooks the beach and is often visited by wandering mariachi bands. Private cocktail parties with hors d’oeuvres for your group can be arranged through the hotel.

HOTEL OASIS Most Popular LORETO BAY RESORT Best for Families LA MISION Luxury Resort

Comfortable lounge chairs stretch the length of the beach front. From here one looks across the beach out on the Sea of Cortez and the islands beyond; pelicans, diving in unison, schools of feeding fish, and the local passing scene can be observed.

Fishing International hooks you up with the best Baja lodging and sport fishing itineraries, and that connects us with other specialized areas of sport and ecology minded accommodations and activities.

We have both All Inclusive and Custom packages and can rate any program you may desire including airport transfers, accommodations, meal programs, activities, and the very best offshore fishing cruisers, captains and crews.

Please contact Fishing International early in the your planning process and see what we can contribute.

Printed Brochures, Catalogs, and Fax materials are available.

Fishing is the largest of the participation sports. Anyone who experiences Loreto California Sur Game and Sport Fishing adventures understands why this is true. Let us help you plan the fishing trip of your life.